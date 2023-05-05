LIVE UPDATES: Philippines at 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships

Reigning Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz prepares for Paris 2024 by taking on the world's best at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea

Ramos kicks off PH campaign with 3-silver sweep at 45kg

Rose Jean Ramos set the tone for the Philippine contingent with a haul of three silver medals at snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift at the 45kg category.

Ramos lifted 73kg in snatch then 88kg in clean and jerk for a 161kg total. Thailand’s Siriwimon Pramongkhol, meanwhile, hardly broke a sweat with a 77kg snatch and 100kg clean and jerk for a 177kg total and the golden sweep.

Indonesia’s Siti Hariroh cleared 71kg in snatch and 88kg in clean and jerk for a 159kg total and a three-bronze haul.

Preview

Reigning Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz is skipping the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in favor of stiffer competition at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea this May 5 to 13.

The Filipina superstar leads an eight-person contingent for the continental event – a list that includes Olympian Elreen Ando and SEA Games record holder Vanessa Sarno.

This will be Diaz’s first foray at the 59kg category, where she will square off against Ando, as she prepares for a higher weight class at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Other competitors at the event are Rose Jean Ramos (45kg), Rosegie Ramos (49kg), Lovely Inan (49kg), John Ceniza (61kg), and Kristel Macrohon (71kg). – Rappler.com