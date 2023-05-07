Hidilyn Diaz, Elreen Ando yield to mighty China in Asian weightlifting

In their first foray in the 59kg category, weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz and fellow Olympian Elreen Ando fall short against mighty China in the Asian Weightlifting Championships

MANILA, Philippines – China turned out too strong for Filipino weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando.

Olympic champion Diaz and rising star Ando failed to reach the podium as China pulled off a 1-2 finish in the women’s 59-kilogram category of the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Champions on Sunday, May 7 in Jinju, Korea.

China dominated the event with Luo Shifang registering a total lift of 238kg. Her compatriot Pei Xinyi claimed silver (236kg), while world record holder Kuo Hsing-Chun wound up third (230kg).

Diaz was outside looking in after finishing a total of 221kg, 99kg from the snatch, and 122kg in the clean and jerk.

Ando, who notched 99kg in the snatch, failed to successfully lift 125kg in her three attempts in the clean and jerk.

Focusing on her buildup towards the 2024 Paris Olympics, Diaz skipped the 32nd Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

It is her first foray in the 59kg category, which will be featured in next year’s Olympiad.

The 55kg category, where she set records in en route towards the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medal, will not be contested in the French capital.

Ando, 24, is seen as one of the heir apparent of Diaz once she decides to hang it up. – Rappler.com