‘Still your kapatid’: Marck Espejo parts ways with longtime club Cignal 

Volleyball champion Marck Espejo, reportedly set to play for a new Spikers' Turf team, bids farewell to a Cignal squad he powered to three titles

MANILA, Philippines — Marck Espejo will be moving to another Spikers’ Turf squad after announcing his exit from longtime club Cignal HD Spikers on Sunday, January 21.

In an Instagram post, Espejo bid farewell from his team of five years, helping power the HD Spikers to three championships.

“More than 5 years with this AWESOME team. I’m so grateful for all the love and support. Thank you Cignal HD Spikers and Awesome nation for being part of my journey. Still your kapatid (brother) outside the court! Mahal ko kayo (I love you all),” Espejo captioned.

Espejo is reportedly set to play for new team Rebisco in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf season.

The decorated spiker currently plays as an import in Korea for KOVO defending champion Incheon Korean Air Jumbos.

Prior to the move, Espejo served as a key cog in Cignal’s perfect run to the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference title, and was subsequently awarded Finals Most Valuable Player.

Espejo’s other accomplishments with Cignal include a Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League diadem in 2022.

In his consistently stellar career, Espejo has already trotted the globe to play professionally, having played in Japan, Thailand, and Bahrain before his Korea stint.

He also was one of the lead players in the silver-medal run of the Philippine men’s national volleyball team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games hosted by Manila in 2019.

During his five-year collegiate run with Ateneo, Espejo copped all possible MVP awards, on top of three consecutive championships from UAAP Seasons 77 to 79, and a record 55-point explosion in the UAAP Season 80 Final Four against FEU. — Rappler.com