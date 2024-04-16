Royal Rumble: Shocking Petro, Chery sweeps create PVL four-way tie at No. 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In-form Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo create chaos atop the 2024 PVL All-Filipino standings, dismantling contenders Cignal and PLDT respectively to forge a 4-way tie at No. 2

MANILA, Philippines – Chaos has ensued in the homestretch of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference elimination round, as four teams now hold the same 7-2 record in a massive second-place tie-up after stunning results on Tuesday, April 16.

The Petro Gazz Angels kicked off the highly anticipated double-header at the PhilSports Arena with a shocking 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 decimation of the suddenly reeling Cignal HD Spikers, who fell to sixth place with a 5-4 slate.

Spiker one-two punch Jonah Sabete and Brooke Van Sickle led the way with 16 and 13 points, respectively, while Djanel Cheng tallied 12 excellent sets.

The other end was as forgettable as it could get, as the HD Spikers only got a pair of 8-point outings from Ces Molina and Vanie Gandler to pace the sorry loss.

Meanwhile, the streaking Chery Tiggo Crossovers claimed another top-tier victim in sweeping fashion, as they wrecked the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20, to keep a blazing-hot five-game winning run.

Reigning PVL Press Corps Player of the Week Eya Laure kept up her stellar ways with a team-high 12 points, followed by 11 from her elder sister EJ, and 10 from veteran acquisition Ara Galang.

Possible MVP candidate Savi Davison did everything she could to keep the High Speed Hitters ship from sinking, as she went down swinging with a game-high 22 points and 10 excellent receptions, while no other player breached double-digit scoring.

“We’re just leaning on collective effort,” Chery Tiggo head coach Kungfu Reyes said in Filipino. “Everyone is doing their job well. That’s one of the best things happening to us right now. We make mistakes, we have slow starts, but everyone recovers, and that’s great.”

Petro Gazz mentor Koji Tsuzurabara, meanwhile, credited his veteran players as the keys to the Angels’ current successful run.

“Captains make a team. They always talk and teach. That’s Chie [Saet] and Nang [Aiza Maizo-Pontillas],” he said. “Thank you so much to those two players.”

“My team has veteran players and young players, and Chie and Nang really contribute on a high level to the team, so thank you. They change the atmosphere.” – Rappler.com