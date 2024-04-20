PVL chaos: How Cignal’s win over PLDT pushed Petro Gazz, Creamline, Choco Mucho to semis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INTERTWINING FATES. Creamline's Alyssa Valdez and Cignal's Ces Molina in action in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

Find out how Cignal's four-set win over PLDT helped clinch PVL semifinal slots for Petro Gazz, Creamline, and Choco Mucho, and why Chery Tiggo remains vulnerable despite having a similar 8-2 record

MANILA, Philippines – In the late stages of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, one wrong move can cost a team an entire tournament’s worth of wins and sacrifices, while changing the fortunes of many others waiting in the wings.

Such is the case on Saturday, April 20, as the Cignal HD Spikers – just two hours after being eliminated from the semifinal race – dragged down sister team PLDT High Speed Hitters in a thrilling four-set conquest, 24-26, 26-24, 25-17, 28-26, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

With the win, Cignal not only sent PLDT on the outside of the Final Four looking in, but also sealed the semis berths of the Petro Gazz Angels, defending champion Creamline Cool Smashers, and reigning runner-up Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Explaining the point-system chaos

Each holding identical 8-2 records, Petro Gazz, Creamline, and Choco Mucho can no longer fall past fourth place due to their high game points totals (25, 24, and 24, respectively), thus sealing their semifinal berths.

Conversely, No. 5 PLDT, now with a 7-3 record and still only 20 points after the crucial loss, can no longer go higher than fourth place. Each three-to-four-set win gives 3 points, while a five-set win gives 2.

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the fourth team boasting an 8-2 record, only have 23 points, leaving the door open for PLDT to steal the fourth seed via superior set ratio – the second tiebreaker in the event of a game points tie.

Both Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz clinched their 8-2 slates after respectively sweeping Galeries Tower (25-7, 25-21, 25-17) and Akari (25-17, 25-20, 25-17) immediately before the Cignal-PLDT sister team main event.

For added context, Cignal’s semifinal hopes were dashed right after Chery Tiggo joined the four-team 8-2 logjam since the HD Spikers can go no higher than 7-4 in the standings.

Should PLDT sweep its final assignment against Creamline, and massive underdog Galeries somehow sweeps its last game against Chery Tiggo, then the High Speed Hitters will force a 23-game point tie and narrowly complete the semifinal cast instead of the Crossovers through the set ratio path.

Interestingly, both games are scheduled on Thursday, April 25, at the PhilSports Arena, with the Galeries-Chery Tiggo clash serving as the double-header opener at 4 pm.

Heads held high

For its part, Cignal now just aims to finish strong in its failed podium return bid after scoring back-to-back bronze medals in the last two conferences of the 2023 season.

Jovelyn Gonzaga continued her resurgent run at PLDT’s expense with 16 points, backstopped by 15 and 12, respectively, from Ces Molina and Vanie Gandler.

Possible MVP candidate Savi Davison, meanwhile, went down swinging with a game-high 29 points, supported by 22 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions from captain Kath Arado.

In the other games of the Laguna triple-header, Brooke Van Sickle led Petro Gazz past Galeries with 17 points, while Eya Laure topscored for Chery Tiggo against Akari with 14. – Rappler.com