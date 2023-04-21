MJ Phillips lone Filipino drafted in Korean V-League

Middle blocker MJ Phillips says it’s 'a dream' to be drafted in the top-flight Korean volleyball league

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz middle blocker Mar-Jana “MJ” Phillips emerged as the lone Filipino drafted after getting picked fifth overall by the Gwangju AI Peppers in the Korean V-League on Friday, April 21.

Several other Philippine volleyball standouts, including Jia de Guzman and Dindin Manabat-Santiago, joined the 2023 KOVO Women’s Asian Quota Draft of the seven-team, top-flight volleyball league.

“It’s been a dream since I was a little girl, so I’m very excited to start the season and I hope the Peppers’ fans are excited as well,” said Phillips via Zoom after the hybrid draft proceedings.

Other Filipinos who threw their name in the draft were Myleen Paat, Majoy Baron, and Iris Tolenada.

“You’ll see a lot of grit, passion and a lot of hard-hitting balls,” said the 6-foot Phillips.

The former PetroGazz star will try to bring her new team out of the cellars after a successful season in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), where she helped tow the Angels to the Reinforced Conference crown last December and a runner-up finish in the All-Filipino last month.

Gwangju placed last with a 5-31 record in the 2022-2023 V-League season, which ran from October until early April.

Thai setter Pornpun Guedpard got drafted first overall by the Hwaseong IBK Altos, while another Thai player, opposite Wipawee Srithong, was picked second by last season’s third-placer Suwon Hyundai Hillstate.

Indonesian star Megawati Pertiwi got selected third by Daejeon KGC, while Thai fourth pick Thanacha Sooksod will head to newly crowned champions Gimcheon Korea Expressway Corporation Hi-Pass.

Here is the full order of the draft: