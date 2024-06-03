Sports
Pole vault

Delfin Dioquino

EJ Obiena misses podium again, finishes 7th in Sweden tilt

GAZE. The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena reacts during the men's pole vault final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS

Back in the BAUHAUS-galan where he won silver and punched his ticket to the Paris Olympics last year, EJ Obiena endures a reversal of fortune as he finishes second to last in the eight-man field

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a rocky road for EJ Obiena leading up to the Paris Olympics.

Still without his own poles, Obiena missed the podium for the second time in three events as he ended up at seventh place in the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, June 2 (Monday, June 3, Manila time).

Back in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League where he won silver and punched his ticket to Paris last year, the Filipino pole vaulter endured a reversal of fortune, finishing second to last in the eight-man field with 5.70m.

“Not my day today,” Obiena wrote on his social media accounts.

Home bet Armand Duplantis ruled the contest for the fifth straight year by clearing 6.00m as he bested Americans Sam Kendricks (5.90m) and KC Lightfoot (5.80m), who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Duplantis – who owns the world record of 6.24m – has won all of the eight events he has taken part in this year as he continues to build momentum for his Olympic title defense in Paris.

While world No. 1 Duplantis has been on a roll, world No. 2 Obiena hit a few snags in his Olympic campaign.

After topping the Los Angeles Grand Prix in May to open the outdoor season, Obiena encountered issues transporting his poles from the United States to the Czech Republic, where he competed in the Ostrava Golden Spike.

Obiena broke one of his poles in Ostrava and recorded his lowest clearance in almost two years as he landed at seventh place with 5.52m.

Another one of his poles snapped in the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway, although Obiena still managed to tie for silver with 5.72m on borrowed poles.

In Stockholm, Obiena got off to a promising start as he hurdled 5.60m in one try and 5.70m in two attempts before he bowed out of contention at 5.80m.

“Hope to be back here again and jump a little bit higher,” Obiena said.

But it was not just Obiena who struggled as world No. 3 and Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen finished at the bottom with only 5.40m.

The Asian record holder and a member of the exclusive six-meter club, Obiena carries the burden of expectation of leading the Philippines’ medal charge in the Paris Games, which will come off the wraps in July. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
