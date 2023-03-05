Volleyball
Spikers’ Turf: Unbeaten Cignal hands Cotabato 1st loss off sweep, clinches semis berth

ANYONE ELSE? Marck Espejo and the Cignal HD Spikers at the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers found themselves a roadblock-free path back to the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinals after cruising to their eighth straight sweep against the erstwhile unbeaten Cotabato Spikers, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17, at the Paco Arena on Sunday, March 5.

JP Bugaoan led the statement blowout with 14 points off 11 attacks and 3 blocks. Marck Espejo added 13 points while EJ Casana tallied 24 excellent sets as Cignal rose to an 8-0 record. Jau Umandal paced Cotabato with just 10 points in its first loss to drop to a 5-1 slate.

Meanwhile, the defending champion NU-Archipelago Builders finally broke through after a 0-5 start with their Team B squad, downing the Philippine Army Troopers in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18.

Mac Bandola led the much-needed win with 18 points off 12 attacks, 5 aces, and 1 block, while Benjaylo Labide scored 14 in the Army’s descent to a 3-5 record.

Finally, in the third game of the rare triple-header, the Philippine Air Force Jet Spikers won their second game of the conference after seven losses by sweeping the lowly Vanguard Volley Hitters, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23.

Rodolfo Labrador led the win with 16 points off 14 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, matching Razzel Palisoc’s point total over at the losing side as Vanguard dropped its seventh straight game after a winning debut.

Cignal next eyes another undefeated team, the 6-0 D’ Navigators Iloilo on Friday, March 10, 5:30 pm, in a possible finals preview.

NU shoots for a possible winning streak on Wednesday, March 8, 3 pm against the Santa Rosa City Lions, while the Air Force takes a 12-day break before facing Cotabato on Friday, March 17, 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com

