Spikers’ Turf: Unbeaten Cignal hands Cotabato 1st loss off sweep, clinches semis berth

ANYONE ELSE? Marck Espejo and the Cignal HD Spikers at the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

The Cignal HD Spikers stand tall in a rare 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference triple-header as they manhandle the once-unbeaten Cotabato Spikers in a statement sweep – their 8th straight

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers found themselves a roadblock-free path back to the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinals after cruising to their eighth straight sweep against the erstwhile unbeaten Cotabato Spikers, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17, at the Paco Arena on Sunday, March 5.

JP Bugaoan led the statement blowout with 14 points off 11 attacks and 3 blocks. Marck Espejo added 13 points while EJ Casana tallied 24 excellent sets as Cignal rose to an 8-0 record. Jau Umandal paced Cotabato with just 10 points in its first loss to drop to a 5-1 slate.

Meanwhile, the defending champion NU-Archipelago Builders finally broke through after a 0-5 start with their Team B squad, downing the Philippine Army Troopers in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18.

Mac Bandola led the much-needed win with 18 points off 12 attacks, 5 aces, and 1 block, while Benjaylo Labide scored 14 in the Army’s descent to a 3-5 record.

Finally, in the third game of the rare triple-header, the Philippine Air Force Jet Spikers won their second game of the conference after seven losses by sweeping the lowly Vanguard Volley Hitters, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23.

Rodolfo Labrador led the win with 16 points off 14 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, matching Razzel Palisoc’s point total over at the losing side as Vanguard dropped its seventh straight game after a winning debut.

Cignal next eyes another undefeated team, the 6-0 D’ Navigators Iloilo on Friday, March 10, 5:30 pm, in a possible finals preview.

NU shoots for a possible winning streak on Wednesday, March 8, 3 pm against the Santa Rosa City Lions, while the Air Force takes a 12-day break before facing Cotabato on Friday, March 17, 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com