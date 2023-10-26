Telegram blocks Hamas channels on Android for violating Google policy on terrorism

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A 3D printed Telegram logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021

Telegram CEO's Pavel Durov has been hesitant in outright banning such channels, citing how they've also been used to inform civilians about imminent missile strikes

MANILA, Philippines – Messaging app Telegram blocked channels belonging to Palestinian militant group Hamas for Android phones, CNBC reported on Wednesday, October 25, US time.

The restriction appears to be limited to Android phones at the moment, and it is unclear whether the channels on Telegram apps downloaded on iOS are blocked as well. The two channels in question are the official Hamas channel, “hamas_com,” and its channel for its military wing “al-Qassam brigades.”

The site reported that a message appears when trying to access the said channels, specifying the Google Play Store, and without mention of iOS: “Unfortunately, this channel can’t be displayed on Telegram apps downloaded from the Google Play Store.”

A Google spokesperson, in anonymous correspondence, confirmed to The Verge that the restriction was due to a violation of its content policies related to terrorism. The site also referred to a Human Rights Watch report, which found that Hamas was using Telegram to spread videos of its attacks.

At least one channel said to have affiliations with the group called Gaza Now, with 1.6 million followers, remains active.

The move comes as governments in both the US and the EU have begun probes on social media apps such as X and Facebook on their role in spreading disinformation or propaganda in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Prior to the ban, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on October 13 on his channel on the app, indicated an opposition towards heavy-handed content moderation.

“However, tackling war-related coverage is seldom obvious,” Durov said. He explained Hamas had also used the app to warn civilians about an imminent missile strike. “Would shutting down their channel help save lives – or would it endanger more lives?” the CEO asked.

When moderating, Durov said that these “complex situations” need to “take into account the differences between social platforms.” He explained that on Telegram, users only receive content that they are “specifically subscribed” to, thus it’s “unlikely” that it “can significantly amplify propaganda.” – Rappler.com