‘History geek’ Mighty Magulang joins TikTok’s content, safety councils

MONA MAGNO-VELUZ. The content creator announces on Twitter that she has become part of TikTok's content and safety advisory councils

'Beyond the civics education and history appreciation my content hopes to inspire, I am eager to contribute to making digital spaces genuine, safe, and inclusive,' the content creator says

MANILA, Philippines – Content creator, self-professed “history geek,” and national president of the Autism Society of the Philippines, Mighty Magulang a.k.a. Mona Magno-Veluz, rose to online fame during the 2022 elections debunking myths of prosperity during the rule of Ferdinand Marcos.

Since then, she has continued to create quality Filipino history videos on the platform where she currently has about 480,000 followers, with her videos reaching a total of 5.4 million likes.

Magno-Veluz also became a partner for FactsFirstPH, a Rappler initiative bringing together legal professionals, civic society, journalists, and content creators to fight disinformation with expertise, reach, impact, and legal protections.

Now, the TikTok historian takes on a new role as the sole Filipino member of TikTok’s content and safety advisory council. Magno-Veluz made the announcement through Twitter on Tuesday, October 3.

She tweeted, “It’s official! I am joining TIKTOK’S CONTENT AND SAFETY ADVISORY COUNCIL for Asia Pacific, as the sole representative from the Philippines and the only content creator.”

“Beyond the civics education and history appreciation my content hopes to inspire, I am eager to contribute to making digital spaces genuine, safe, and inclusive,” she added.

According to TikTok, council members will help develop “policies and processes that not only address the challenges of today, but also plan ahead for the next set of issues that our industry will face. These councils are an important way to bring outside perspectives into our company and onto our platform.”

“Our council members represent a diverse array of backgrounds and perspectives, and are made up of experts in youth safety, free expression, hate speech, and other safety topics. They work collaboratively with us to inform and strengthen our policies, product features, and safety processes,” the company said.

The list of members of the advisory councils can be found here. – Rappler.com