How should AI be governed? Join Rappler’s online discussions moderated by AI

As part of its research initiatives this year, Rappler is testing a prototype consultation process for determining rules that platforms and AI systems should follow.

This process is Rappler’s response to a May 2023 callout by OpenAI, the American artificial intelligence research laboratory behind ChatGPT. OpenAI called for “experiments in setting up a democratic process for deciding on rules AI systems should follow within the bounds of law.”

Rappler’s proposal, which we launched during the Social Good Summit and tested in our recent Iloilo roadshow, is one of 10 final groups that was selected to conduct the experiment.

One component of this prototype process is aiDialogue, an AI-moderated chat room that aims to gather insights on a vital question: “How should AI be governed?”

In aiDialogue, Rappler prompted ChatGPT to assume the persona of Rai, a focus group discussion (FGD) moderator who synthesizes answers from respondents, asks follow-up questions, and generates policy ideas based on participant inputs.

We’d like to invite you to take part in this collaborative process aimed at ensuring good governance in tech.

If interested, please sign up for the online aiDialogue consultation sessions scheduled on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. There are two time slots available: 5 pm and 9 pm. Each session is estimated to take one and a half hours. For that duration, you will be interacting in the chat room with Rai.

Sign up for your preferred schedule through any of the buttons below:

Insights from this process will be submitted to OpenAI, as part of our research on how AI can be democratically governed. It will also serve as inputs in the ongoing research on the Philippine information ecosystem and the impact of disinformation, which Rappler is conducting with #FactsFirstPH partners.

We hope that outputs from this exercise would help surface policy ideas that may be adopted by different sectors and platforms in order to promote a healthy information ecosystem. — Rappler.com