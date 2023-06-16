Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino Facebook page vandalized by hackers

An image showing a scantily clad woman was seen as an ephemeral Story post on the KWF page

MANILA, Philippines – The Facebook page of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) was hacked Thursday evening, June 15, Director General Marites Barrios-Taran confirmed in a post on her personal Facebook page.

“Ngayong gabi (June 15) ay namalayan namin na na-hack ang opisyal na Facebook account ng Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino. Humihingi po kami ng paumanhin sa mga nakatunghay sa larawan na hindi angkop na matagpuan sa aming page. Ginagawa na po namin ang lahat upang maalis ang naturang larawan, ngunit sa ngayon ay hindi pa namin ma-access ang account. Maraming salamat po sa inyong pang-unawa,” Barrios-Taran wrote.

(Tonight, we noticed that the official Facebook page of the Komisyong ng Wikang Filipino was hacked. We apologize to everyone who saw the image that is inappropriate for our page. We’ve done what we can to remove the said image, but as of now, we can’t access the account. Thank you for your understanding.)

An image showing a scantily clad woman was seen as an ephemeral Story post on the KWF page.

The KWF’s official statement said that the page was hacked through a piece of malware that was able to bypass Facebook’s security protocols. The agency has reported the incident to the National Bureau of Investigation’s cybercrime division and to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

In April, the Davao traffic office’s page was vandalized with soft porn videos. In August 2022, the KWF website became inaccessible after it barred the distribution of books it deemed “anti-government.” – Rappler.com