Meta clarifies live selling on Facebook can continue, but Live Shopping feature won’t

META AND FACEBOOK. Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Meta Platforms clarified reports surrounding one of the features it is removing from Facebook: its Live Shopping feature may be going away, but users can still sell their wares on the social media platform if they so choose.

Meta earlier announced that it was deprecating its Live Shopping feature on October 1. This led to speculation that Filipinos would be unable to sell items using Facebook livestreams or through the platform entirely.

The Live Shopping feature, as outlined by Meta, was a “way to create live-streamed shopping events.” Users would be able to showcase products in real world settings, put product details and purchase options front and center during a stream, and interact with your viewers during a live broadcast.

Meta clarified, however, that Live Shopping was an offering meant for specific countries, and the Philippines was not a part of the countries that had Live Shopping to begin with.

Users in the Philippines can thus sell items using Facebook’s livestreaming functions, as it never had the bells and whistles associated with the Live Shopping feature.

For those who want to use Live Selling, Meta did say Live Shopping would still be available through Instagram, but the page outlining the feature for Instagram did not directly specify which countries would have access to the feature. – Rappler.com