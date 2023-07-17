CNN PH says YouTube channel temporarily down due to ‘alleged copyright issues’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – CNN Philippines on Monday, July 17, announced on Facebook that its YouTube channel is temporarily disabled due to alleged copyright issues.

It added, “A notice to this effect was sent to CNN Philippines early this afternoon. We are pursuing ways to resolve these issues so that our YouTube Channel will be back online as soon as possible. We at CNN Philippines maintain our steadfast commitment to strictly adhere to copyright rules and trust that this misunderstanding will be resolved at the earliest possible time.” – Rappler.com