Social Media
Social Media
YouTube

CNN PH says YouTube channel temporarily down due to ‘alleged copyright issues’

Gelo Gonzales

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CNN PH says YouTube channel temporarily down due to ‘alleged copyright issues’
The news organization is 'pursuing ways to resolve these issues'

MANILA, Philippines – CNN Philippines on Monday, July 17, announced on Facebook that its YouTube channel is temporarily disabled due to alleged copyright issues.

It added, “A notice to this effect was sent to CNN Philippines early this afternoon. We are pursuing ways to resolve these issues so that our YouTube Channel will be back online as soon as possible. We at CNN Philippines maintain our steadfast commitment to strictly adhere to copyright rules and trust that this misunderstanding will be resolved at the earliest possible time.” – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Clothing, Apparel, Person

author

Gelo Gonzales

Gelo Gonzales is Rappler’s technology editor. He covers consumer electronics, social media, emerging tech, and video games.
More from Gelo Gonzales

media industry

Philippine media