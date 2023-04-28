Vice Media to lay off more than 100 workers, axes Vice News Tonight

Layoffs continue in the media industry, which has already affected firms such as ESPN, Washington Post, and News Corp, among others, in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Vice Media is expected to lay off more than 100 jobs, and shut down its flagship Vice News Tonight cable program as part of the company’s restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, April 27, US time.

The Vice layoffs are the latest in a string of closures and dismissals that have affected the media industry in 2023. ESPN, Insider, Vox Media (The Verge, SB Nation), Washington Post, and News Corp (Wall Street Journal, HarperCollins) all have announced layoffs this year while BuzzFeed News was shut down in April.

Among those affected in Vice’s layoffs are journalists working in Asia, according to a tweet by Alastair McCready, editor for Vice World News in the Asia-Pacific.

Our APAC team has been decimated amid widespread layoffs today at VICE World News. A sad day for us all, but that means some of these fantastic reporters & editors in Hong Kong, Thailand, Pakistan, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia & Japan are available. Hire them! pic.twitter.com/1L5mhjUK8e — Alastair McCready (@AlMcCready1) April 28, 2023

Editor-in-chief for Vice World News, Asia-Pacific, and former Rappler journalist Natashya Gutierrez tweeted that the team brought to life “important, indomitable reporting from this underreported, misunderstood region”:

I will always be proud of the stories we’ve told; grateful for the trust they’ve put in me; and the bond we’ve built as a team – no ego, just a collective determination to do our subjects justice. Hire the team. They’re gems. — Natashya Gutierrez (@natashya_g) April 28, 2023

Vice’s labor group, Vice Union, pinned the blame on management, tweeting that they are devastated over the layoffs, and that “These workers are suffering the consequences of years of poor decisions they played no part.” It said that these won’t be the last layoffs in Vice that will occur.

VICE Union is devastated by today's mass layoffs affecting dozens of unit members and around 100 employees overall. These workers are suffering the consequences of years of poor decisions they played no part in. — VICE Union (@viceunion) April 27, 2023

“As with every cut VICE makes, we will celebrate our colleagues’ work while lamenting the company’s mismanagement that has resulted in them being let go,” the union said.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that in an internal note they reviewed, Vice co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said that they are “transforming VICE News to better withstand market realities and more closely align with how and where we see our audiences engaging with our content most.” – Rappler.com