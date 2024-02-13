Thai journalists arrested for news coverage of anarchist graffiti on temple

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The two journalists were charged with being accomplices to damaging an historical site and public vandalism, says Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing the two men

BANGKOK, Thailand – Two Thai journalists have been arrested for their story about an activist spray painting an anarchist symbol and a symbol critical of “lese majeste” laws on a Bangkok temple wall almost a year ago, the police and their lawyers said on Tuesday, February 13.

Nattaphol Meksobhon, a reporter from an independent online news outlet Prachatai, and freelance news photographer Nattaphon Phanphongsanon were arrested on Monday, February 12.

The two journalists were charged with being accomplices to damaging an historical site and public vandalism, said Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing the two men.

The allegations stem from their news coverage last March of an activist spray painting an anarchist symbol and the number 112 with a strike through it on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, located within the Grand Palace compound in Bangkok.

The number 112 is a reference to the “lese majeste” law that protects the palace from criticism and carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years for each perceived royal insult, a punishment widely condemned by international human rights groups as extreme.

The graffiti incident was captured on video and widely reported by the media.

Prachatai news editor Tewarit Maneechai said the two journalists went to cover the story without knowing in advance that the activist was going to graffiti the temple’s wall.

“They were covering the news as journalists,” Tewarit said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phawat Wattasupat, deputy superintendent of Phra Ratchawang police station, told Reuters that police had sufficient information to support their arrests.

Tewarit said his colleagues were not aware of the charges prior to their arrest even though the warrant was issued last May.

“Their arrests created fear about news coverage of sensitive issue,” he said.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday that the government is “fair” on freedom of the press and said it is up to the police to see what is appropriate.

“Everything depends on the law, there are no harassment,” he said.

The two reporters were detained overnight and will be taken to court on Tuesday to formally hear their charges. The two are applying for bail, according to their lawyers. – Rappler.com