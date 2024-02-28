HoldTheLine: Maria Ressa talks to Kara Swisher

(1st UPDATE) Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa sits down with award-winning tech journalist and author Kara Swisher to discuss her latest release 'Burn Book'

Award-winning tech journalist and author Kara Swisher returns with her third book, another page-turner, titled “Burn Book.” Swisher brings readers into the fascinating realm that is Silicon Valley and tells tales about the tech industry’s most powerful players.

In this episode of #HoldTheLine, Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa sits down with Swisher to discuss how technology now makes the world go round, the perils and pitfalls of Big Tech on democracy and people’s sense of community, and how we can #HoldTheLine against Big Tech’s seemingly unstoppable greed to reclaim our rights.

