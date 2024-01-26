MTRCB junks SMNI appeal, extends suspension | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board junks an appeal from the Apollo Quiboloy-owned Sonshine Media Network International, upholding its decision to suspend two of the network’s shows.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte promises more benefits for teachers, to ensure effective delivery of education to millions of Filipino students.

The Pampanga State Agricultural University faces criticism after it names its new sports venue after Senator Lito Lapid, an act prohibited by law.

The Land Transportation Office is investigating what it calls a ‘grand illegal scheme’ involving staff stealing license plates and selling them for P20,000 a pair.

The International Press Institute calls for a stop to journalist killings in Gaza, with at least 80 reporters and media workers dead in Israeli airstrikes. — Rappler.com