Vice Media to no longer publish content on website – report

Hundreds of workers will be laid off as well, in another round of job cuts after the last one in November 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Guardian on Friday, February 23, reported that embattled media group Vice Media will no longer be publishing content on its website Vice.com, and will lay off hundreds of employees, following job cuts in April 2023 and November 2023.

The information came out as a result of a leaked memo sent to staffers by Vice Media chief Bruce Dixon. A copy of the memo was posted by tech journalist Brian Merchant on X:

Just incredible. The CEO of VICE is giving up on one of the most popular global media brands, firing its journalists and shutting down https://t.co/GmyWzePFeU in order to "transition to a studio model" which means… what? Posting brand stuff to Instagram? pic.twitter.com/EbvS2ZLjN9 — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) February 22, 2024

“This decision was not made lightly, and I understand the significant impact it will have on those affected,” Dixon said in the memo.

Vice plans to put more emphasis on its “social channels,” where it will continue to push out content. It also plans to partner with “established media companies” to distribute content as part of its transition to a “studio model.”

Refinery29, a media brand also owned by Vice, will be pushing out “social first” content as well.

Facing bankruptcy, Vice was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in 2023. Dixon said in his note that plans to sell the business are in “advanced discussions,” and that more will be announced in the coming weeks. – Rappler.com