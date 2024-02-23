Technology
Technology
Media and journalism issues

Vice Media to no longer publish content on website – report

Gelo Gonzales

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Vice Media to no longer publish content on website – report
Hundreds of workers will be laid off as well, in another round of job cuts after the last one in November 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Guardian on Friday, February 23, reported that embattled media group Vice Media will no longer be publishing content on its website Vice.com, and will lay off hundreds of employees, following job cuts in April 2023 and November 2023.

The information came out as a result of a leaked memo sent to staffers by Vice Media chief Bruce Dixon. A copy of the memo was posted by tech journalist Brian Merchant on X:

“This decision was not made lightly, and I understand the significant impact it will have on those affected,” Dixon said in the memo. 

Vice plans to put more emphasis on its “social channels,” where it will continue to push out content. It also plans to partner with “established media companies” to distribute content as part of its transition to a “studio model.”

Must Read

Vice Media to lay off more than 100 workers, axes Vice News Tonight

Vice Media to lay off more than 100 workers, axes Vice News Tonight

Refinery29, a media brand also owned by Vice, will be pushing out “social first” content as well. 

Facing bankruptcy, Vice was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in 2023. Dixon said in his note that plans to sell the business are in “advanced discussions,” and that more will be announced in the coming weeks. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!
Clothing, Apparel, Person

author

Gelo Gonzales

Gelo Gonzales is Rappler’s technology editor. He covers consumer electronics, social media, emerging tech, and video games.
More from Gelo Gonzales

media

media industry