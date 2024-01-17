WATCH: The Samsung Galaxy S24 automatically translates calls via AI

The 'AI Live Translate Call' allows a user to call and converse with another person speaking in a different language

Samsung is rolling out its Galaxy S24 smartphones that include new AI-powered features, including one that automatically translates conversations during a call, allowing for real-time conversations between speakers of different languages.

The “AI Live Translate Call” allows a user to call and converse with another person speaking in a different language. As a user speaks, the phone provides a text translation that the person being spoken to would be able to understand. The phone also reads aloud the translation.

The words of the person on the other end are also translated for the user.

The processing for AI call translation is done on-device. This means that the voice data doesn’t have to be sent to the cloud, where it can be translated, and then sent back to the device. The S24 processes the data right on the device, which makes the process faster – a key element as slow translations would make for a potentially awkward, time-consuming conversation.

Rappler’s tech editor Gelo Gonzales is in San Jose, California for Samsung’s Unpacked event on January 18 (Manila time), where the tech giant is unveiling its new flagship device. He tries out the AI-powered call translation tool in this video. – Rappler.com