Starting June 12 on Rappler, you can watch Kip Oebanda’s sobering film set in a prison camp during Martial Law

Throughout Philippine history, filmmakers have fought on the frontlines to ensure our history remains seated on the side of the truth. In celebration of this tradition, we are releasing Kip Oebanda’s feature film, Liway, on Rappler Act One this Philippine Independence Day.

The film depicts the life of anti-Marcos dissident Cecilia Flores-Oebanda aka Kumander Liway and her family inside a prison camp under Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s rule. The film stars Glaiza de Castro, Dominic Rocco, and Kenken Nuyad.

The film won the Audience Award at the 2018 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival. The film also received a Special Jury Recommendation “for its timely subject matter and for its writer/director (Oebanda) who courageously opened himself up to share with others his very revealing past.”

Liway will stream on Rappler’s YouTube channel this Independence Day, Sunday, June 12. It is Act One’s first feature-length release.

Act One is Rappler’s platform for Filipino short films, empowering filmmakers and advancing causes. A new title comes out every month. Subscribe and watch on Rappler’s YouTube page.

As in any story, Act One marks the beginning.