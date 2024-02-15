Be The Good: Sharon Cortez on forest schools, getting kids to go outdoors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch this interview with Forest School Philippines founder Sharon Cortez about the benefits of outdoor play and what forest schools are all about

MANILA, Philippines – In a world dominated by screens and information technology, is there still room for a childhood spent outdoors?

Rappler community lead Pia Ranada interviews Sharon Cortez, founder of Forest School Philippines, about how outdoor play and learning for kids of all ages affects their development and well-being.

Forest schools started in Denmark in the 1950s, and has since spread throughout Europe and different parts of the world, according to this study on the International Journal of Early Childhood Environmental Education. Forest schools provide learning experiences in a natural setting and has a focus on teaching children how to deal with risk, be independent and resilient.

YOUNG AND WILD. Children participate in a forest school session in Cavite. Photo from Forest School Philippines

Are forest schools for everyone? What are its pros and cons for children and parents? How different is it from the more traditional learning setting?

We also ask Sharon about what families can learn from forest schools if their goal is to instill a love for nature in their kids.

