Be The Good: Sabrina Gacad on helping victims of gender-based violence

MANILA, Philippines – From end-November to early December, the entire world commemorates the 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence and 18 days of activism to eliminate violence against women.

In this second episode of “Be The Good,” Rappler Community Lead Pia Ranada speaks with Lunas Collective founder Sabrina Gacad about how to help communities and people dealing with gender-based violence.

Lunas Collective is a volunteer-driven online helpline for victims of sexual harassment, gender-based violence, and abuse; and persons dealing with reproductive or sexual health issues. Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, it sought to provide support to people stuck in their homes during lockdown using Facebook Messenger. But even with lockdowns lifted, their work continues.

Catch the interview at 7 pm, on Friday, December 1, on this page or on Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Find out how best to give support and care to someone who has experienced gender-based violence. What Philippine laws are in place to protect all genders from this harm? What are the gaps in these policies and what can you do to help?

The episode will also feature an overview of online conversations about gender-based violence and violence against women from Rappler’s Digital Communications team.

Have any questions for Sabrina? Email us at community@rappler.com.

“Be The Good” is Rappler’s show for people on a mission. We feature people leading various causes and campaigns to help you get smart about who you support and how you can make a difference in your community.

