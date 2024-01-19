Be The Good: Nanie Guanlao and the state of community reading centers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Reading Club 2000 founder shows Rappler a reading center he helped put up in Muntinlupa, a space that shows how reading can bring a community together

MANILA, Philippines – The virality of ABS-CBN’s post of Hernando “Nanie” Guanlao’s Reading Club 2000 public library in Makati, and public applause for the popularity of the Valenzuela City Library show that Filipinos appreciate efforts to spread the love of reading.

What makes these community-led literacy initiatives work? In this episode of “Be The Good,” Guanlao shows Rappler the Muntinlupa “branch” of Reading Club 2000 in Barangay Putatan, a space that demonstrates how reading centers are also community centers. The reading center caters to the children of the barangay, who go to a daycare in the same building.

How far can community reading centers go in alleviating the learning poverty and education crisis in the Philippines?

In the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 rankings, students in the Philippines were among the lowest in proficiency in reading, math, and science. The 2019 Southeast Asia-Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) found that 9 out of 10 Grade 5 students in the Philippines failed to meet the minimum reading standard as defined by the Sustainable Development Goals.

