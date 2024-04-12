Duterte refuses to facilitate Quiboloy surrender | The wRap

Today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former president Rodrigo Duterte declines to facilitate the surrender of his friend, fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

The United States, Japan, and the Philippines express “serious concern” over China’s actions in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Senator Chiz Escudero apologizes after a black Toyota Land Cruiser bearing the protocol license plates issued to him was caught Thursday passing through the dedicated EDSA bus lane.

The Environment and Natural Resources department in Soccsksargen files a criminal case against vlogger Ryan Parreño and his companion, Sammy Estrebilla, for ‘maltreating’ two tarsiers based on a viral video shot in Barangay Maligo, Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

The Quezon City Police says a criminal complaint has been filed against male model Shervey Torno after It’s Showtime host Cianne Dominguez accused him of foiled sexual assault. – Rappler.com