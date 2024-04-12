Who’s next? Chiz Escudero is latest politician to apologize for improper use of EDSA bus lane

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

About a hundred motorists were apprehended by traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority for unauthorized passing along the EDSA Busway in Pasay City, on November 13, 2023, the start of the implementation of the imposition of higher fines for unauthorized use of the EDSA Busway.

Senator Chiz Escudero, who says he does not use protocol license plates, promises to surrender to the Land Transportation Office the violative plates

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Chiz Escudero apologized Friday, April 12, after a private vehicle bearing the protocol license plates issued to him was caught Thursday passing through the dedicated EDSA bus lane.

In a statement on Friday, Escudero admitted that the errant vehicle with a No. 7 license plate – typically issued to senators – was “unauthorized” as it was a “driver of a family member” that was behind the wheels on Thursday.

“Following the incident, I have directed the driver to appear before the MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) to comply with the show-cause order issued to him and to answer the charges he faces for the violation,” Escudero said.

Reports noted that a black Toyota Land Cruiser with the No. 7 plate went through the dedicated bus lane along EDSA on Thursday.

When enforcers were issuing a traffic violation ticket the driver sped off, leaving behind his expired driver’s license to the authorities.

Escudero said he does not use the protocol license plates on his vehicle. He added that the violative plates would be surrendered to the Land Transportation Office (LTO). He did not disclose whether the driver had any passengers on board.

“I commend the authorities for their vigilance and reiterate my support for government efforts to ensure that traffic rules and regulations in Metro Manila are observed by all – regardless of rank, title, or position,” Escudero said.

The vehicles allowed to pass through the EDSA Bus Carousel lane are public utility buses, emergency vehicles such as hospital ambulances, and government vehicles responding to emergencies.

Escudero is not the first politician to violate EDSA traffic rules.

Just this week, on April 8, Chavit Singson was issued a ticket after his private vehicle was caught going through the EDSA bus lane. The former Ilocos Sur governor was onboard the vehicle.

In November last year, a convoy of vehicles going through the busway tried to get away with getting fined by name-dropping Senator Bong Revilla.

Aside from public buses, the only vehicles allowed to go through the EDSA yellow lane are convoys of the president, vice president, Senate president, House Speaker, and the Supreme Court chief justice.

In November, the MMDA started imposing higher fees for those who violate traffic rules. – Rappler.com