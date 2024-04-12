DENR files criminal case vs vlogger, companion for ‘maltreatment’ of tarsiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TARSIER. In 2015, the International Union for Conservation of Nature added the Philippine Tarsier on the list of 25 most endangered primates of the world.

'Our evaluation disclosed that a crime has been committed.... The filing of the case against the violators is an action taken so that the citizens would not imitate the disturbing same acts,' says DENR-Soccsksargen chief Felix Alicer

CEBU, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Soccsksargen has filed a criminal case against vlogger Ryan Parreño and his companion for “maltreating” two tarsiers based on a viral video shot in South Cotabato.

“For the information of the public…we filed a criminal case against Ryan Parreño and Sammy Estrebilla for violation of Section 27, paragraphs (f), and (h) of RA 9147 or the Wildlife Act of 2001 in relation to Section 20, paragraphs (a), and (b) of RA 7586, as amended by RA 11038 known as the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act of 2018,” DENR-Soccsksargen chief Felix Alicer said in a statement on her office’s official Facebook page on Thursday, April 11.

“Our evaluation disclosed that a crime has been committed under the stated provisions of RA 9147. The filing of the case against the violators is an action taken so that citizens would not imitate the disturbing same acts,” he added.

The crimes allegedly committed under RA 9147 are collecting, hunting, or possessing wildlife; and maltreating and/or inflicting other injuries.

Estrebilla was with Parreño when he took the viral video in Barangay Maligo, Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

Parreño was seen with Estrebilla picking up two tarsiers in the wild and using them for content in a now-deleted video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, April 10. The video sparked public outrage as well as discussions on animal welfare.

The Philippine Tarsier Foundation, Incorporated told Rappler that the tarsiers were a mother and a baby.

“Seeing the tarsiers, a mother and a baby, being harassed helplessly at their very fragile state brings up unspeakable frustration. We are with the sentiments of the people,” the foundation said in a statement on Thursday night, April 11.

“Using animal harassment for content for the sole purpose of social media clout puts not just endangered species but all animals in danger. We commend the swift action of DENR,” they added.

On July 3, 1997, then-President Fidel V. Ramos signed Presidential Proclamation No. 1030, declaring the Philippine tarsier as a “Specially Protected Faunal Species of the Philippines.”

According to the Animal Diversity Web of the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology, the Philippine tarsier commonly inhabits rainforests. Their species is mostly found in the islands of Samar, Leyte, Bohol, and Mindanao.

In an article by Tom Lumapas on the official website of the Philippine Tarsier Foundation, the Philippine Tarsier is said to have a recorded life span of 12 years at most in captivity.

“However, a great many of these tarsiers die only after a day or at most a few days if kept unhealthily in small cages and/or put under great strain while in captivity,” Lumapas wrote.

Rappler has reached out to Parreño for a statement on the issue but has yet to receive any reply. – Rappler.com