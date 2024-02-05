Batasan Pambansa on ‘heightened alert’ after bomb threats | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Batasang Pambansa Complex is on ‘heightened alert’ after ‘some members’ of the House of Representatives allegedly received bomb threats.

Officials from Mindanao reject former President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to revive a movement for Mindanao independence, warning of its potential to fragment the nation.

Endo and Zombadings filmmaker Jade Castro is arrested along with three other men for allegedly burning down a modern jeepney in Catanauan, Quezon.

President Nayib Bukele wins El Salvador’s national elections in a landslide becoming the first Salvadoran president in almost a century to be reelected.

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history becoming the only artist to win Album of the Year four times, winning the honor for her pop album Midnights.

Pop star Taylor Swift announces the release of her 11th studio album titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ during her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards. — Rappler.com