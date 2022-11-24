Philippines asks China to explain debris in West PH Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines sends a note verbale to China seeking “clarification” on an incident where the Chinese coast guard “forcibly retrieved” floating debris from the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the political party of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., expels former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez from the party.

A World Bank report says there was significant poverty reduction in the Philippines, yet an elite few continue to hold a bulk of national wealth.

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim is sworn in as prime minister. Anwar and rival former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin failed to win a majority in Saturday’s election, but the constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, appointed Anwar after speaking to several lawmakers.

Nobel peace prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa says journalism has changed through six years of a tumultuous Rodrigo Duterte presidency.

Filipina actress Dimples Romana gushes over meeting South Korean superstar Song Joong-Ki at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City.

Filipino groups SB19 and Ben&Ben emerge as the top winners in the Awit Awards 2022. — Rappler.com