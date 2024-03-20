UK data watchdog assessing Kate’s medical record breach claim

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FINDING KATE. A commuter picks up a copy of the Evening Standard featuring a picture of Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the front page at subway station in London, Britain, March 12, 2024.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s data watchdog said it was looking into a report that staff at the hospital where Kate, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery in January had attempted to access her private health records.

The report in the Daily Mirror said managers at the London Clinic, where King Charles was also treated in January, were investigating claims that at least one member of staff had been caught trying to access Kate’s medical notes.

“We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided,” a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office said on Wednesday, March 20.

Kate, 42, had surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition during her stay of around two weeks in the hospital.

The London Clinic said in a statement regarding the media coverage that all its staff were acutely aware of their ethical and legal duties in regard to patient confidentiality.

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken,” Chief Executive Al Russell said in a statement.

Kate stepped back from official duties and Kensington Palace has said she is not expected to return to royal engagements until after Easter.

Any confidentiality breach of the Princess’s health records was “a matter for the London Clinic”, her office said.

Kate’s absence from public life has triggered speculation, rumor and bizarre conspiracy theories about her health.

Kate’s apology earlier this month for editing a photo taken by her husband William, the heir to the throne, to mark Mother’s Day only sparked further intrigue.

On Monday, March 18, however, a video published by the Sun newspaper on its website showed her walking and carrying shopping bags alongside William at a farm shop in Windsor near their home.

Kensington Palace has not denied that the video is genuine, but has declined to comment on a matter it regards as being the royals’ private time. – Rappler.com