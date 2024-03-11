3 news agencies take down Kate Middleton photo over image manipulation concerns

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KATE MIDDLETON. The Princess of Wales attends a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

The Associated Press, in its retraction notices, points to an 'inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand'

MANILA, Philippines – Three news agencies have taken down a photo of Kate Middleton with her family following concerns the image may have been manipulated or digitally altered.

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and Reuters released kill notifications, or instructions for retracting the photo, which was released by Kensington Palace on Sunday, March 10.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

The image came alongside Kate’s first public message since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

According to the Associated Press’ kill notification shared by Chris Ship of ITV News, “at closer inspection it appears the source has manipulated the image.”

The Associated Press added in a report, “The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the matter, the BBC reported. It added that the image of Kate Middleton and her children – Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte – was taken by Prince William, and is the first official photo released of Kate since she was last publicly seen on December 25.

News organizations hold strict guidelines on the usage of manipulated photographs, such as adding notices if a photograph has been altered or changed from its original, or allowing only minor touch-ups for quality or image visibility purposes, depending on the organization. – Rappler.com