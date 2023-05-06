LIVESTREAM: King Charles is crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey

LIVE

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s King Charles is crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession,” ahead of coronation on May 6, and will return to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. (LIVE UPDATES: Coronation of King Charles III)

Senior members of the Royal family will appear with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events with a flypast expected to follow.

Watch the livestream of the historic coronation ceremony. – Rappler.com