The last 4 nuns of a Spanish convent seek sisters to keep it open

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REMAINING. The four nuns left of the order of Discalced Carmelites, pose for a photograph after they received a religious medal for their work towards society, during a mass inside La Merced church at the bottom choir of their convent, which is at risk of closing due to lack of nuns as they look for more members to avoid the closure, in Ronda, Spain February 14, 2024.

'If in your convent you've got enough manpower and you would like to help us out for a year or two years, I know God will bless you and I'm sure our Holy Mother will give you a hand,' Prioress Jennifer del Corazon de Jesus says

RONDA, Spain – With only four nuns left, southern Spain’s historic Corazon Eucaristico de Jesus convent is on the brink of closure.

Now its prioress is calling on sisters everywhere to take a leap of faith, come up to the sanctuary in the mountaintop city of Ronda and stay on for a while to keep it open.

“We will do everything we have to do, but we know at the end it’s God’s wish that will prevail,” Prioress Jennifer del Corazon de Jesus told Reuters.

The Roman Catholic nuns are hoping to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their move to the site in October.

SOLEMN. Kenyan nun Teresa de Jesus, 61, Gibraltarian nun and prior Jennifer del Corazon de Jesus, 63, Spanish nun Isabel de la Santísima Trinidad, 83, and Vietnamese nun Maria Jose de la Eucaristia, 44, the four nuns left of the order of Discalced Carmelites, pray during a mass inside La Merced church at the bottom choir of their convent, which is at risk of closing due to lack of nuns as they look for more members to avoid the closure, in Ronda, Spain February 14, 2024. Photo by REUTERS/Jon Nazca

But Jennifer says they may not last that long. Under Vatican rules, convents with fewer than six members cannot remain open.

“If in your convent you’ve got enough manpower and you would like to help us out for a year or two years, I know God will bless you and I’m sure our Holy Mother will give you a hand,” said the 63-year-old who hails from Gibraltar.

The building dates back to the 16th century and houses the hand of Saint Teresa of Avila, kept inside a silver gauntlet decorated with stones. Pilgrims come to the site, many of them believing the relic can help with fertility issues.

The four nuns belong to an Order of Discalced Carmelites – discalced meaning barefoot or wearing sandals. They subordinate their lives to prayer and devotion, according to the convent’s website.

SACRED. Gibraltarian nun and prioress Jennifer del Corazon de Jesus, 63, one of the four nuns left of the order of Discalced Carmelites, poses for a photograph as she holds the relic with the incorrupt hand of Saint Teresa de Jesus, inside La Merced church next to their convent, which is at risk of closing due to lack of nuns as they look for more members to avoid the closure, in Ronda, Spain February 15, 2024. Photo by REUTERS/Jon Nazca

They are primarily looking for nuns from that order. “If any nun should want to come they must show clear signs of having a Carmelite vocation,” Jennifer said.

There were 13 nuns there when she arrived 39 years ago but most have since died. The oldest surviving inhabitant has lived there for six decades.

If the convent shuts, they would have to move to another convent.

“It’s going to be very hard” to leave, Jennifer said. “It will affect us, naturally it will.” – Rappler.com