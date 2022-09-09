Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, social media users share views on her legacy

While some users mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, others say her reign ‘hurt millions of people and cultures spanning multiple generations,’ as she served as the head of state of colonies that were part of the British empire

MANILA, Philippines – London Bridge is down. Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9 in Manila), at the age of 96.

Her death drew instant attention on social media, as tributes poured in from world leaders following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

“Queen Elizabeth” immediately took the top worldwide trend on Twitter. Other keywords – such as “Charles,” “Royal Family,” “London Bridge,” and “Lizzy” – were also among the top trends following the queen’s death.

Social media users shared different views on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy to the United Kingdom and around the world.

Some said that the queen “showed grace and kindness” in her more than 70-year reign.

One need not like monarchy to recognize that Queen Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, dedicated to serving her countrymen, a woman who showed grace and kindness in some very dark days. She led a life of quiet strength, duty, and dignity. May she rest in Peace. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) September 8, 2022

When I started collecting stamps half a century ago, the stamps adorning the 'Portrait of the Queen' taught me about the beauty and dignity of the Queen as a person, as well as the various historical backgrounds and world politics. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1hUxr9GF5e — 田中秀臣 (@hidetomitanaka) September 9, 2022

#QueenElizabeth saw it all and somehow always managed to stay above all the noise. She was a legend. May god rest her soul, and may her family come together to grieve and to honor her extrodinary legacy. She has many life lessons for all of us. pic.twitter.com/yHY7GMErXc — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 8, 2022

“Queen Elizabeth II served in a role she didn’t choose, she never asked for, and lived a life she may have not enjoyed all because that was what was expected of her,” one user said.

Elizabeth ascended the throne upon the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour.

I’m not a royal fan. Not at all. But, Queen Elizabeth II has served in a role she didn’t choose, she never asked for and lived a life she may have not enjoyed all because that was what was expected of her. She is an icon. She is a mom, a granny, and will be missed by all x — Phenomenally_furious (@r_you_4_rlz) September 8, 2022

You don’t need to be a royalist to admire and respect someone who gave a lifetime of service in a way that was unparalleled. Both views can exist in harmony. #QueenElizabeth #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/CEXic2TjkY — Helen (@Helen_E78) September 8, 2022

While some mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, others said her reign “hurt millions of people and cultures spanning multiple generations,” as she served as the head of state of colonies that were part of the British empire.

Before her death, the queen remained the head of state of 14 countries outside of the United Kingdom, known as Commonwealth realms, including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Reminder that Queen Elizabeth is not a remnant of colonial times. She was an active participant in colonialism. She actively tried to stop independence movements & she tried to keep newly independent colonies from leaving the commonwealth. The evil she did was enough https://t.co/SDGi0boCzx — Nsafoa's Feminist Duck 🏳️‍🌈 (@YaaAsantewaaBa) September 8, 2022

All jokes aside, understand that just as Queen Elizabeth II's death hurts many people in the UK, her reign quite literally hurt millions of people and cultures spanning multiple generations. Demanding certain demographics to mourn her is arguably more insensitive. — Spring Day (@I_Am_Spring_Day) September 8, 2022

“Imagine if the world showed this much care and empathy for the communities that Queen Elizabeth II and the [British] monarchy colonized and ravaged,” said best-selling American author Frederick Joseph.

Imagine if the world showed this much care and empathy for the communities that Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy colonized and ravaged. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 8, 2022

Accession of Charles

Following the death of the queen, her son King Charles III ascends to the throne. One user said that the accession is a “reminder that the monarchy is a symbol of continuity and stability” in the United Kingdom.

4 generations: Our late Queen Elizabeth II with her heirs – King Charles, Prince William and Prince George 💙👑



A poignant reminder that the monarchy is a symbol of continuity & stability in the UK. Politicans may fail, but the Royal family endures & provides a constant for us. pic.twitter.com/2uXGD404D1 — Pooja (@Pooja33719735) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter user Kayla Adams said that she “finds it really sad that for the next 10 days he has to sit in several meetings every day and go through all the paperwork and protocol instead of mourning the loss of his mother…privately.”

No matter what you think of King Charles, I find it really sad that for the next 10 days he has to sit in several meetings everyday and go through all the paperwork and protocol instead of mourning the loss of his mother; The Queen, privately. pic.twitter.com/bzdK9lgbcK — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) September 9, 2022

Others are more concerned about how much Elizabeth’s funeral and Charles’ coronation would cost the UK economy, as the country is on the brink of a recession.

The Queen’s death is going to cost the UK economy billions in covering funeral and procession costs.



With the cost of living crisis, you probably couldn’t plan worse time. — Sadiq (@SadiqDorasat) September 8, 2022

now the queen is dead i just want to remind you all of how much her funeral will cost, as well as charles' coronation, and then remind you of the current socioeconomic crisis which is killing people in this country — beck 🦇 (@kingstonslut) September 8, 2022

Despite the varying views on the death of Queen Elizabeth, many would agree that it marks the “end of an era” for the United Kingdom.

Whatever your views about the Monarchy, this day will go down in history as the end of an era and a sad day for the United Kingdom.



Rest in peace #QueenElizabeth — Matt Gubba (@MattGubba) September 8, 2022

