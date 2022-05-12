Regional reporting on illegal fishing finalist in 2 SOPA awards

Rappler is among a dozen of newsrooms that collaborated in the almost yearlong investigation into illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the region

MANILA, Philippines – Oceans Inc., a cross-border investigation by the Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) into crimes in the global fishing industry, is a finalist in two regional categories of the Society of Publishers in Asia’s (SOPA) 2022 Awards for Editorial Excellence.

Rappler is among a dozen of newsrooms that contributed to the almost yearlong investigation into illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the region.

SOPA announced the finalists on Wednesday, May 11. Oceans Inc. is a finalist in the Excellence in Reporting on the Environment and Carlos Tejada Award for Excellence in Investigative Reporting categories.

Rappler’s Keith Anthony Fabro contributed to “Fishers on the Frontlines,” the first piece in the series that looked into communities in China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia that have been impacted by IUU fishing and the ongoing maritime territorial disputes. His story looked into the harassment of fisherfolk from Pag-asa, Palawan, by Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

In 2020, ERC’s regional reporting on the illegal pangolin trade also won two SOPA awards in the Excellence in Journalistic Innovation Award and Excellence in Reporting on the Environment Award categories. – Rappler.com