Regional reporting on illegal fishing nominated for One World Media award

MANILA, Philippines – Oceans Inc., a cross-border investigation by the Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) into crimes in the global fishing industry, is a nominee in the Environmental Impact Award category of the One World Media Awards 2022.

Rappler is among a dozen of newsrooms that contributed to the almost yearlong investigation into illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the region.

One World Media announced the nominees on Wednesday, May 11.

Say hello to our nominees! Our Awards season this year has been so exciting with a wide range of stories from around the world. Our panels of 62 judges have made their selections across 15 categories. Please join us in celebrating them. https://t.co/rvicw3JL6f pic.twitter.com/jn7XHcPJMR — One World Media (@onewm) May 11, 2022

Rappler’s Keith Anthony Fabro contributed in “Fishers on the Frontlines,” the first piece in the series that looked into communities in China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia that have been impacted by IUU fishing and the ongoing maritime territorial disputes. His story looked into the harassment of fisherfolk from Pag-asa, Palawan, by Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The cross-border collaborative investigation is also a finalist in two regional categories of the Society of Publishers in Asia’s 2022 Awards for Editorial Excellence.

In 2020, Rappler received the One World Media Special Award, which is awarded annually to an independent media organization based in a developing country using media to address social, cultural, political and economic issues.

One World Media is a nonprofit based in London that supports international journalism and promotes media coverage of global issues. – Rappler.com