Agoda partners with Atome to offer installment payment options in PH

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Agoda and Atome Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Agoda, the leading digital travel platform, has partnered with Atome, Asia’s leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) , to introduce flexible installment payment options in the Philippines. This roll out is part of a regional partnership between Agoda and Atome. Agoda is already partners with Atome in other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Through this partnership, travellers in the Philippines can now pay for their domestic travel accommodations in three zero interest payments with no additional charges or service fees by selecting Atome as a checkout option on Agoda’s mobile app or website. To pay, users can download Atome’s app and register an account, before selecting Atome as the checkout payment option.

Agoda vice president of Commercial Finance, Darren Makarem said, “At Agoda, we value innovation and strive to streamline the world of travel, using technology to simplify search, booking, and payment processes. We’re already live with Atome in several other markets and building on this regional partnership, we are delighted to now make this service available to travellers in the Philippines. Our deferred payment systems will allow travellers who have previously found it inconvenient to pay for their booking in one lump sum to spread the costs over multiple payments by choosing to pay with Atome.”

Sheila Sta. Ines, Head of Business Development, Atome Philippines, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms. The tourism and hospitality sector in the Philippines has been severely challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are humbled we can play our part to boost domestic tourism by providing Agoda customers payment flexibility, affordability, and convenience as they book their domestic travel plans, even as we prepare for the safe and smooth resumption of overseas travel and holidays in the new normal.”

Launched in the Philippines in October 2021, Atome today partners with over 100+ online and offline retailers, including SM Store, ZALORA, Rustan’s, Cole Haan, Aldo, Charles & Keith, Giordano, Florsheim, Naturalizer, Garmin, Anker, Timex, National Bookstore, and Fitness First, across key shopping categories such as fashion, beauty, lifestyle and home and living, with more to come. Atome also recently signed a partnership with the Primer Group, with its brands such as TUMI, Rox, North Face, Bratpack, Columbia, and The Travel Club soon accepting Atome as a buy now pay later option across their online channels.

In October 2021, Standard Chartered announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Atome Financial, the holding company that operates Atome and other digital lending brands. The partnership includes USD 500M in financing to expand Atome Financial’s regional ecosystem of merchants and customers.

Atome is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

Atome’s media kit is available here. – Rappler.com