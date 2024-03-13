French brand ibis opens its first hotel in Philippines – with a Filipino touch 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THRILLA. A big boxing-glove lounge chair welcomes guests at the ground floor of ibis Styles Hotel in Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on March 12, 2024.

Staycation alert! There’s a new hip hotel in town, and it has an Instagrammable photo spot that’s uniquely Filipino.

MANILA, Philippines – French brand ibis had a soft opening of its first hotel in the Philippines in the first week of March in Araneta City, Quezon City.

ibis is one of the hospitality brands of the Accor Group, the same company behind Novotel in Araneta City, Fairmont in Makati (under Ayala group), Mövenpick in Cebu and in Boracay, and MGallery in Manila.

Accor categorizes its Novotel brand as “midscale” and its ibis brand as “economy” or three-star. Worldwide, there are ibis hotels with a red logo, ibis Styles with a green logo, and ibis Budget with a blue logo.

The one in Araneta City is ibis Styles, the top ibis brand. Construction of the P2-billion, 15-story hotel started in January 2020. It will have 286 rooms or 22 rooms per floor when fully completed by the second half of 2024, employing around 200 people. It is expected to be half-completed by May.

MODERN. The facade of ibis Styles Hotel in Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on March 12, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

Only its first five floors and its French restaurant, Le Bistro, are open for now. ibis Style’s front desk and Le Bistro are accessible via Gateway Mall 2’s fourth and fifth floors respectively, on the mall’s north side. When the mall is closed, guests can enter via the hotel’s ground floor entrance on the north side of Gateway 2.

HIP. Two guests check in at the front desk at the fourth floor of the new ibis Styles Hotel in Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on March 12, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

Although it’s considered “economy,” Rowell Recinto, senior management consultant of Araneta City, told Rappler on Tuesday, March 12 the hotel is “more a businessman’s hotel, more three-and-a-half [star].”

ibis Styles’ room rate is around P3,000-plus a night if you book in March and April. Most of the other 3-star hotels in Quezon City have lower rates.

In France and other parts of Europe, ibis is pronounced as eebees, but in the Philippines, it’s pronounced as ay-bis to avoid sounding like ipis, the Filipino word for cockroach. Many other countries outside Europe also pronounce it as ay-bis.

There are 675 ibis Styles hotels worldwide as of December 2023 with a total of 72,567 rooms.

Each ibis Styles has a “unique and inspired theme” with a “photo spot” where guests can take photos and share them on social media.

GLOVES. Instagrammable boxing-glove lounge chairs are set on the fourth floor of ibis Styles Hotel in Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on March 12, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

And since it’s in Araneta City, known worldwide for its Big Dome, now branded as Smart Araneta Coliseum, its photo spots are three big boxing-glove lounge chairs where people can sit or lie down for selfies.

Araneta Coliseum is where the historic boxing bout between American boxers Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, dubbed “Thrilla in Manila,” was held on October 1, 1975. It’s considered one of the greatest boxing matches in the sport’s history with both boxers fighting a brutal match which Ali won. (READ: Pulling no punches: Carlos Padilla on refereeing the Thrilla in Manila)

The ground floor of the hotel has a red-and-white boxing-glove lounge chair with a black-and-white wallpaper of the boxing match in the background. At the fourth floor of ibis Styles, which is also its main lobby, are two brown-and-mocha boxing-glove lounge chairs with an artwork of the words “The Show Must Go On” placed on the wall in between the gloves, plus a gold-plated studio light beside the right glove.

ibis Style’s restaurant, Le Bistro, with a patisserie, is now open daily for all-day dining. It serves French and European dishes such as French Onion Soup and crepes.

BISTRO. Araneta Center Senior Management Consultant Rowell Recinto shows the newly opened French restaurant Le Bistro with a patisserie at the fifth floor of ibis Styles Hotel in Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on March 12, 2024.

ibis has six function rooms that can already be booked. Its roof deck will have an overhanging swimming pool as well as a bar where Metro Manila’s skyline will be visible. It is expected to open in the next couple of weeks, Recinto said.

The Accor Group says ibis is the world’s “leading economy brand” with a footprint of over 1,400 hotels globally, mostly in Europe. It has high brand awareness in France, Denmark, United Kingdom, Australia, and Britain. One of its flagships hotels is ibis Barcelona Center, which was inspired by the renowned Spanish architect and designer Antoni Gaudi. – Rappler.com

