Australian Embassy features fresh brands in Taste of Australia

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by The Australian Embassy in the Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

To celebrate the increasing presence of Australian food brands in the Philippines, The Australian Embassy recently held a Taste of Australia showcase.

Hosted by the Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson AO, the showcase featured iconic brands including leading Australian food retailers Coles and Woolworths. The Australian companies have partnered with Philippine retail giants SM Market, Robinsons Retail, and Landers Superstore to bring premium, quality, and safe Australian products to Filipino homes.

“Australia is delighted that its reputation for quality and safe products is recognized and trusted by Philippine businesses, who are bringing in brands we Aussies love and that Filipinos can now enjoy,” said Ambassador Robinson.

Among the new items that are now available in the Philippine market are vegan and gluten-free stock Massel, high-protein breakfast cereal Weetbix, baked crisps from Ricci’s Bikkies, and dairy products from brands like Siggi’s and Binda Valley. Established brands like Beerenberg, Paul’s, and Vittoria as well as well-known Australian wines Hardy’s, Woomera, and Deakin Estate continue to be a favorite among Filipinos.

Austrade’s ASEAN General Manager Mukund Narayanamuti visited Manila to introduce fresh brands to the market. “This is my first visit to the Philippines and I am impressed by how well Australian brands are represented in the Philippine market, both offline and online. You can be confident that our growers and exporters will continue to offer the best of Australia,” he said.

With the exponential growth of e-commerce following the lockdown, Austrade Manila’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Christopher Lim emphasized the importance of strengthening the online presence of Australian brands to benefit online shoppers in the Philippines.

“We are looking to increase the accessibility of Australian products in all channels, particularly in e-commerce and online platforms. We launched TasteofAustralia.ph to showcase available Australian brands and special offers and make it easier for Filipino shoppers to find quality and safe products,” said Lim.

The Taste of Australia showcase also tells the unique story of Australian-made and grown products. Australian food and produce reflect the pristine environment and high standards of food and safety.

Aside from premium packaged goods, Australia produces world-class fresh fruits such as table grapes, safe and clean seafood, and high-quality beef and lamb.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) also took part in the showcase. “Now that most restrictions have been lifted especially in restaurants and hotels, we can better highlight Australia as one of the most trusted sources of quality red meat. Our food safety standards, natural resources, and sustainable practices will provide peace of mind to diners enjoying Australian beef and lamb. Consumers have a large variety to choose from — from grass-fed beef to grain-fed black Angus beef, to premium Wagyu as Australia has a wide range of products that can fit into different market segments,” MLA Country Manager Paul Perez said.

For more information on available Australian brands in the Philippines and special promos, visit www.TasteOfAustralia.ph. Follow the Australian Embassy on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for regular updates. – Rappler.com