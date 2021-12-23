Win big prizes by catching digital coins in Robinsons Appliances’ gamified promo

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Robinsons Appliances and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

This holiday season, Robinsons Appliances is giving shoppers a fun way to win big prizes. To create a more cheerful holiday, the group decided to turn their raffle into a virtual game shoppers can play from the comfort of their own homes.

There will be three prizes each week beginning November 1, 2021 until January 9, 2022, leading up to a grand raffle draw where three individuals can win up to P50,000 worth of appliances. That’s a total of 33 prizes that Robinsons Appliances is giving away.

The game is fairly simple, but loads of fun. All you have to do is earn points by catching coins and tokens with logos and icons on them. You catch them by moving your character around the screen. Each coin or token will correspond to a point, and players with the most points in a week will win.

Here is a breakdown of points that you can earn with each round:

Brand logos including Samsung, Sharp, Haier, Toshiba, Panasonic, American Home, LG, and Skyworth = 10 points

TV and speakers = 5 points

Air conditioner and washing machine = 4 points

Refrigerator, range, and microwave oven = 3 points

Laptop and mobile phones = 2 points

Coins = 1 point

All the players will also get a chance to win at the grand raffle draw where P50,000 worth of appliances are at stake. The grand raffle draw will happen on January 21, 2022, and three winners will be picked out randomly from the pool of players who signed up for the game by January 9, 2022 at 11:59 pm.

So how do you join?

Shoppers with at least P15,000 worth of purchases in a single receipt can sign up through the game’s website using a promo code found on their receipt to play the game. Upon registration, you will get two game tokens and a raffle entry for the grand draw. But if you purchase any of the participating brands, you will get one extra raffle entry.

To sign up and view the full mechanics of the game and the raffle, you can visit holidayrun.robinsonsappliances.com.ph.

Shoppers can play up to two rounds each day, and the three highest scorers for the week will win their own Fujifilm Instax Mini camera. Points will be reset every week to give more players a chance to win.

Now the question is, what strategy will you try: go for all the coins and tokens, or prioritize the ones that can earn you the highest points? – Rappler.com