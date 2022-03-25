CheckThisOut: Heat-busting devices, appliances

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

The heat is on, and I’m not just referring to the 2022 elections. The hot dry season, which we all like to claim as our “summer,” has officially started – and no one is amused. When it pours, it does, but when the sun shines, hay naku (oh, boy).

If you’re planning to remain indoors in the next few months (not always by choice, we know), you might want to invest in an effective device or appliance to beat the raging heat. From small to mammoth, there’s a contraption for any cooling need.

Browse through our stacked reco list, add your pick to cart, and possibly thank us later:

Does your home desk need reinforcement? Or perhaps, your workstation at the office? A USB-powered fan is your friend. Just hook it up to your laptop’s (or PC) USB port and start experiencing momentary relief. Bonus: You can also lug it during commute as long as you have a powerbank.

Heat is all around us, so if you prefer to have your mini fan with you anywhere, a bladeless and a rechargeable one is the one to go for. This handheld, which you can hang ‘round the neck, promises a 2000mAh battery capacity, equivalent to roughly 3 to 8 hours of use according to speed. Here we come, ordinary bus! (I kid.)

If you’ve reached this point in the listicle, treat it as a sign that you’re ready to own a Dyson product. And honestly, why not? Aside from being bladeless, it has purifying capabilities; the Pure Cool is said to be equipped with a 360-degree glass HEPA filter “that captures particles from all angles.” Cools and cleans – I’m sold.

For those who are looking to shell out less, here’s an option for a fraction of the (Dyson’s) cost. This bladeless fan from Chinese brand FEMIX also offers low-energy consumption, which matters most for prolonged use. The height, though, is not quite like the usual electric fan, so elevating it is recommended.

If the name Iwata sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a known supplier of industrial-grade coolers and other ventilation needs. But no need to head to the nearest mall to chill; home versions are also available! Smaller in size, this air cooler is perfect for wheeling around the house – just add water, or ice.

Can’t commit yet to the usual air conditioner? A portable one could be for you. It’s also 3-in-1 – an air conditioner, a dehumidifier, and a fan – so you can change gears whenever you feel like it. The appliance also has a “self-evaporating system,” which promises improved cooling and energy efficiency.

But if the summer heat is too unbearable, just get an AC! The market is now filled with lots of affordable brands, so there’s less chance that you’ll have to break the bank. Case in point: this reasonably-priced window-type from American Home. (An inverter-type AC can also be a solid pick, especially if you’ll use it for the entire home.)

Found your pick? After purchasing, the next challenge is to regulate or monitor your usage. (All we can do is to hope for mechanisms to temper our electric bills as well. 😅)

And remember, as the revered poet Mimiyuuuh divined, “drink your water, *****.” Cool breeze is life, but hydration is still lifer! – Rappler.com