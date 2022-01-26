Gong Xi Fa Cai! Welcome the Year of the Tiger at SM Supermalls

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

It’s going to be a prosperous 2022 as SM Supermalls celebrates the Year of the Tiger with fun-filled events and activities for its shoppers! Whether you choose to stay home or safely shop at SM Supermalls, there are exclusive Chinese New Year (CNY) deals for everyone to enjoy!

Lucky Dining Deals. Kick off the festivities with an abundant gastronomic feast with discounts and promos from January 16 to February 2. Shoppers can enjoy Lucky Eats Deals of as much as a 22% discount from participating tenants. For your convenience, you can easily shop via the SM Malls Online app where you can arrange for delivery or pick-up, or by calling our SM Customer Care hotline at (02)8876111, 0917876111, or 09088761111. You can also have your fill of your favorite food while safely dining at CNY-themed indoor and outdoor Lucky Eats Dining Spots.

LUCKY DAYS. You’ll get into the CNY mood once you step in an SM Supermall.

Lucky Red Finds Bazaar. Boost your luck and find all the lucky red items from SM Supermalls’ partner tenants and affiliates in this CNY-themed pop-up market.

Lucky Tiger Park. Families will be treated to a dazzling CNY experience featuring an outdoor set-up with lighted 3D tiger art installations, Chinese lanterns, Drive-Thru Lion and Dragon Dances, and Fireworks Displays to welcome the Year of the Tiger!

TIGER PARK. SM painted its malls red with different tiger art installations, Chinese lanterns, and more!

Lucky Paws. Show off your pet’s best CNY-themed costume and get a chance to win pawsome prizes when you submit photos of your pets online or take them to select SM Supermalls Paw Parks.

Lucky Forecasts. When it comes to ushering in good fortune, SM Supermalls knows how to help prepare shoppers for the positive energy this new year brings. By scanning the QR codes, you can check out your 2022 Chinese zodiac brought to you by Feng Shui expert Marites Allen. Plus, you can also get a chance to win exciting prizes and SM vouchers!

2022 FORECASTS. Find out how you’ll fare this year through readings by Feng Shui expert Marites Allen.

Additionally, SM Supermalls has also prepared other activities and promos for everyone to enjoy until February:

Lucky Plants. Attract good luck all year round with lucky plants in your home! This CNY-themed green market in select SM malls features floras that are considered lucky like the lucky bamboo, money tree, Jade plant, mandarin orange tree, orchid, bamboo, and bonsai.

Lucky Finds on SM Deals. Check out exclusive CNY offers from SM Supermalls' tenant partners and affiliates from Buy 1 Get 1 deals and 50% discounts.

Check out exclusive CNY offers from SM Supermalls’ tenant partners and affiliates from Buy 1 Get 1 deals and 50% discounts. Lucky22 vouchers. If you opt to stay at home during these festivities, don’t worry about missing out on these exciting deals because SM Supermalls has got you covered. SM Malls Online will be having Lucky22 vouchers – a special voucher offering a 22% discount on food and non-food items for stay-at-home shoppers like you!

Lucky in Red Pick-up at Curbside Promo. When you pick up your order at SM via SM Customer Care Hotline, SM will be giving away P200 worth of SM GCs on February 1 for those decked in red! So wear something red or drive by to pick up the items you've ordered in your flashy red car! This promo is for the first 22 customers only, so be sure to get there as early as you can.

SEEING RED. Exquisite red lanterns and decor adorn the halls of SM City San Lazaro.

Enjoy all these and more when you celebrate your #LuckyDaysAtSM this Chinese New Year! So, increase your luck and safely celebrate with SM Supermalls as it welcomes the Year of the Tiger with wishes of prosperity, health, abundance, and continuous good fortune!

For #SafeMallingAtSM, you can follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms. – Rappler.com