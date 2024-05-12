Influencers and Bear Brand celebrate ‘matibay’ moms this Mother’s Day

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Bear Brand celebrates Mother’s Day through a campaign spelling out the true value of Ma or Mama for a child to be matibay (strong). The word itself begins with Ma, just fittingly so that a child’s tibay begins with her – everyday she gives her child tibay through a glass of BEAR BRAND to equip them with nutrients for strength and immunity, and likewise, she gives her full love and support for her child enables them to face the world.
She literally puts MA in MATIBAY. “Ma” and Tibay are inseparable, hand-in-hand they strengthen and
build up the Batang Matibay.
May everyone seek out the Tibay giving Ma’s in their life. Take a moment to stop and say, ‘Ma ikaw ang Ma sa Matibay.’
Happy Mother’s Day, Ma!
Watch Bear Brand’s full Mother’s Day video:
#IkawAngMaSaMatibay #BearBrand
– Rappler.com
PRESS RELEASE
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.