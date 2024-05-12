Sponsored By
BrandRap
#BrandRap

Influencers and Bear Brand celebrate ‘matibay’ moms this Mother’s Day

BrandRap Team

SUMMARY

Cyrille Jade Reyes, Lorraine Pagdato, and Angelica Solis show off their 'matibay' mamas

Bear Brand celebrates Mother’s Day through a campaign spelling out the true value of Ma or Mama for a child to be matibay (strong). The word itself begins with Ma, just fittingly so that a child’s tibay begins with her – everyday she gives her child tibay through a glass of BEAR BRAND to equip them with nutrients for strength and immunity, and likewise, she gives her full love and support for her child enables them to face the world.

She literally puts MA in MATIBAY. “Ma” and Tibay are inseparable, hand-in-hand they strengthen and
build up the Batang Matibay.

@notyourjade

Happy Mother’s Day, Ma! Thank you sa pagiging MAtibay, lumaki rin akong MAtibay! Watch Bear Brand’s Mother’s Day video here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5yMGa0bUtNM #IkawAngMaSaMatibay #Fyp #MothersDay

♬ Future – Official Sound Studio
Influencer Cyrille Jade Reyes (@notyourjade) shares a message for her mom on TikTok. She thanks her MA for her matibay na pagmamahal.
@lorrainepagdato

MAtibay ako, dahil MAtibay ka, Mama. Happy Mother’s Day po! I love you so much. 🩵 Watch Bear Brand’s Mother’s Day video here: https://youtu.be/5yMGa0bUtNM?si=ECwpl4frjw4TrQ8A 🥛 #IkawAngMaSaMatibay #Fyp #MothersDay

♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic
In her latest TikTok, Lorraine Pagdato (@lorrainepagdato) shares how her matibay mom’s strength inspires her to do her best in everything.
@anglcashoelace

Para sa tunay na MAtibay, Happy Mother’s Day, Mama and to all moms out there 💙 Watch Bear Brand’s Mother’s Day video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yMGa0bUtNM #IkawAngMaSaMatibay #Fyp #MothersDay

♬ Beautiful Moments – Musik Relaksasi ID
Angelica Solis (@anglcashoelace) introduces her followers to her matibay na mama and tells her mom how she is the source of her own strength.

May everyone seek out the Tibay giving Ma’s in their life. Take a moment to stop and say, ‘Ma ikaw ang Ma sa Matibay.’

Happy Mother’s Day, Ma!

Watch Bear Brand’s full Mother’s Day video:

#IkawAngMaSaMatibay #BearBrand

– Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE

