Influencers and Bear Brand celebrate ‘matibay’ moms this Mother’s Day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bear Brand celebrates Mother’s Day through a campaign spelling out the true value of Ma or Mama for a child to be matibay (strong). The word itself begins with Ma, just fittingly so that a child’s tibay begins with her – everyday she gives her child tibay through a glass of BEAR BRAND to equip them with nutrients for strength and immunity, and likewise, she gives her full love and support for her child enables them to face the world.

She literally puts MA in MATIBAY. “Ma” and Tibay are inseparable, hand-in-hand they strengthen and

build up the Batang Matibay.

@notyourjade Happy Mother’s Day, Ma! Thank you sa pagiging MAtibay, lumaki rin akong MAtibay! Watch Bear Brand’s Mother’s Day video here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5yMGa0bUtNM #IkawAngMaSaMatibay #Fyp #MothersDay ♬ Future – Official Sound Studio Influencer Cyrille Jade Reyes (@notyourjade) shares a message for her mom on TikTok. She thanks her MA for her matibay na pagmamahal.

@anglcashoelace Para sa tunay na MAtibay, Happy Mother’s Day, Mama and to all moms out there 💙 Watch Bear Brand’s Mother’s Day video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yMGa0bUtNM #IkawAngMaSaMatibay #Fyp #MothersDay ♬ Beautiful Moments – Musik Relaksasi ID Angelica Solis (@anglcashoelace) introduces her followers to her matibay na mama and tells her mom how she is the source of her own strength.

May everyone seek out the Tibay giving Ma’s in their life. Take a moment to stop and say, ‘Ma ikaw ang Ma sa Matibay.’

Happy Mother’s Day, Ma!

Watch Bear Brand’s full Mother’s Day video:

Play Video

#IkawAngMaSaMatibay #BearBrand

– Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE