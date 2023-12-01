Here’s everything BeautyHub PRO can do as your AI self-care bestie

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

So, you want to celebrate and nurture your beauty, but you just don’t know where to start on your own. Want a buddy that can support you along the way? Allow us to introduce you to BeautyHub PRO, your new self-care BFF.

BeautyHub PRO is an AI-powered online platform made to lift up the unique beauty of every Filipino, no matter their age or gender. Through stories and tools on self-care, beauty trends, and positive encouragement, the platform is all about giving power to each reader’s definition of beauty.

Not only does it give you inspiration on building your version of beauty, it also helps you take action and bring your vision to life. To paint the picture, here are all the things BeautyHub PRO can be for you.

Personal skin and hair consultant

You’ll know exactly what direction you need to take when you do the BeautyHub PRO skin or hair test. All it takes is one selfie and a quick backgrounder, and the BeautyHub PRO AI technology can assess your skin or hair’s status and recommend what you need. We tried it out ourselves, and it took us less than five minutes to get our personalized results, complete with data!

Accountability coach

Once you take your skin or hair test, BeautyHub PRO can then help you stick to your regimen through accountability checks. You’ll receive a 28-day notification setup that you can sync onto your calendar. No more missing weekly skin or hair masks!

Personal shopper

To eliminate the confusion of picking products out for your self-care routine, BeautyHub PRO can also recommend skin and hair care products based on your test results. There’s also a convenient Buy Now button to get them to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Trend watcher

Too many beauty trends, so little time, right? Don’t worry, BeautyHub PRO can help you spot the trends that might be up your alley with suggested stories based on your test results. Is hydrated glass skin your goal? BeautyHub PRO can share celeb-approved tips to get you there. Are you more focused on natural ingredients for acne clearing? BeautyHub PRO’s got curated listicles for you, too.

No matter who you are, beauty is all about feeling confident in yourself. BeautyHub PRO’s vision statement says it best: “Be your own kind of beautiful.” Now, are you ready to start your personal beauty journey with BeautyHub PRO? Get started with your free hair and skin test here. – Rappler.com