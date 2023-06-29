Celebrities observe Neuropathy Awareness Week, raise awareness about nerve health

Together with Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion), they want to shed more light on the importance of taking care of your nerves

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by P&G Neurobion and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

In the Philippines, we celebrate a lot of fiestas and observances. Sometimes, more than we can remember. But if there’s one observance we need to pay more attention to, that’s the Neuropathy Awareness Week.

This year, Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) and its celebrity ambassadors are coming together to let more Filipinos know about this important celebration and the advocacy behind it.

What is Neuropathy Awareness Week?

Neuropathy Awareness Week is celebrated every month of May to raise awareness about peripheral neuropathy and its symptoms. Neuropathy refers to conditions involving nerve weakness or damage.

The symptoms usually include pangangalay, pamamanhid, at tusok-tusok (muscle weakness, numbness, prickling). Symptoms that we would usually dismiss as ordinary but if left unattended may lead to nerve damage.

Why should we celebrate Neuropathy Awareness Week?

Based on the Philippines Neuropathy Survey1 conducted by BrandWorks Market Intelligence & Consulting, the majority of the respondents experience symptoms of nerve damage.

By celebrating Neuropathy Awareness Week, Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) and its celebrity ambassadors aim to help Filipinos recognize the symptoms of nerve damage and take care of their nerve health before it gets worse.

Sunshine Cruz, Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi, and Ina Raymundo are leading this awareness campaign by sharing an image of a purple ribbon on their social media pages. This purple ribbon can also be seen on the pages of Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion), a symbol for Neuropathy Awareness.

They also share important information about neuropathy and nerve health with their followers, encouraging them to consult a doctor if they’ve been experiencing symptoms of nerve damage.

Celebrate Neuropathy Awareness Week by taking charge of your nerve health

Like most illnesses, there are ways to protect our nerve health and prevent the symptoms of neuropathy from getting worse. It all starts with a healthy lifestyle.

Make sure that you are getting at least six to eight hours of sleep daily, eating a balanced diet rich in vitamin B12, engaging in regular exercise of at least 30 minutes per day, and taking daily B-vitamin supplements like Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) to better support your needs.

The symptoms of nerve damage may look like something we could live with at first but it’s not something we should dismiss. Take care of your nerve health today.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. – Rappler.com

ASC Reference Code: P0176P061523N

1. BrandWorks Market Intelligence & Consulting. (May 2022). 2022 Neuropathy Study: Metro Manila and VisMin survey.

The consumer study cited had a sample size of 400 respondents aged 35 to 65, based in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. SEC ABCDE was gathered for this study. Interviews were conducted via face-to-face interviews within May 2022.

2. Peripheral Neuropathy (March 2023) https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/peripheral-neuropathy

3. Laging namamanhid at nangangalay? There are ways to address it. (December 2020) https://www.rappler.com/brandrap/health-beauty-and-wellness/ways-avoid-neuropathy-nerve-damage/