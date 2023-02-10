Global brand Nespresso launches new Vertuo line in the Philippines

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Nespresso Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Going from a little-known plant extract to the fuel that the modern world runs on, it’s safe to say that coffee plays a big part in our daily lives. Although we find ourselves a little spoiled for choice these days, those options still lie either out in a shop or in a time-consuming DIY process. The experts at Nespresso, however, have been known to take the best of both worlds and give their customers café-style coffee at home – and this year, they want to broaden those at-home horizons even further.

That’s no easy feat, considering how much they’ve already revolutionized how millions enjoy a steaming cup at home. But the world is always changing, and with it, your coffee.

Enter the Vertuo line, the global coffee brand’s latest innovation for your at-home coffee experience. Along with its patented Centrifusion technology that utilizes a specific spinning motion to get more out of every pod, its options for new roasts, flavors, and even varying sizes truly set this machine apart. Sounds complicated? Not really. All you have to do is push the button and get the appropriate container, and you’re all set to rediscover café-style coffee in the comfort of your own home.

To hardcore Nespresso fans, the name might sound familiar; fair enough, since the Vertuo line was launched in North America back in 2014, followed by the Vertuo Plus. The current model is called the Vertuo Next, and will be the first in the Philippines that utilizes Centrifusion (as opposed to the more widely known pressure system). Other models in the Vertuo line will become available for purchase in the coming months.

What stands out about Centrifusion is found in the results – the spinning creates a better separation of oil and water, forming a greater amount of crema (or froth) without eating up the espresso. The effect is a richer flavor and a longer-lasting, even more pleasant aftertaste. Pro tip: gently fold the crema back in for a creamier cup.

Perhaps the best part about Vertuo overall is its flexibility. Users are free to customize their cups as they please while they’re brewing, but ultimately, most of the work is done by the machine. So whether you’re serving café-style coffee for dinner parties, one-and-done servings, a lazy weekend afternoon cup, or whatever it is you need to get you through the day, the Vertuo is more than equipped to handle it.

The appropriate coffee pods are marked with a barcode around the rim that informs the machine to dispense the right amount of water for the size you’ve selected: choose espresso for a quick pick-me-up; double espresso for a bigger boost; gran lungo or even a mug if you really want to savor your cup; or the craft brew carafe for when you’re entertaining.

This February, Nespresso lovers will finally be able to purchase and experience the convenience and the expanded range of the latest machine.

This February, Nespresso lovers will finally be able to purchase and experience the convenience and the expanded range of the latest machine.