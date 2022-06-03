CommuniCart: How to grow your small business with the right tech and community

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Dell and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Starting a business is one thing, but scaling it is quite another. In this day and age, you can’t simply ignore the value technology can bring to grow and future-proof your business. Digitalization is no longer optional, as it has become a major driver for companies both big and small.

So, wherever you are in the digitalization journey, it’s important to have the right tools under your belt: the right kind of tech, the right kind of partner, and the right kind of community to support you. All of these are what Dell has been providing small business owners with through their Business We Love campaign.

Dell has been a staunch supporter of the micro, small, and medium enterprise sector not just in the Philippines but also across the globe. They have been hard at work in empowering small business owners, exploring innovative ways to educate and equip them.

These are but some of the reasons why a social enterprise like The Bamboo Company has been keen on partnering with Dell.

Owning the right tech

The Bamboo Company is a social enterprise that aims to replace every plastic tool we use every day (like utensils, toothbrushes, and tumblers) with bamboo alternatives for a more sustainable future. Bamboo, after all, isn’t difficult to grow. It absorbs carbon in the air, and it doesn’t contribute to the already worsening plastic pollution across the globe.

However, the lockdown restrictions earlier in 2020 created many challenges for the company, including staying connected with their suppliers and the communities they work with. Jamico Jamlang, the founder and managing director of The Bamboo Company, shared that having a reliable device such as a laptop, particularly a Dell Vostro laptop, helped them manage the business amid the challenges.

Dell’s Vostro line was designed with small business owners in mind. It offers features that entrepreneurs would find useful, such as enhanced security features, state-of-the-art Intel or AMD processors, video conferencing capabilities like a built-in HD webcam, and Waves MaxxAudio® Pro for noise reduction, among others. Vostro laptops are also equipped with multiple ports, including legacy ports which can help those with older devices digitize their business with ease.

All of these capabilities are packed in lightweight and portable bodies.

Entry-level devices are under the Vostro 3000 series, while the more premium and powerful features are under the 5000 series.

Finding the right partner

To own a reliable laptop is definitely useful, but to get continued support is a weight off of an already busy entrepreneur’s shoulders. This is where Dell and their Vostro line of laptops definitely stand out.

By offering technical support literally whenever needed, Dell’s dedicated ProSupport and ProSupport Plus technicians become your own IT department.

As a Vostro user, you can get 24/7 access to a support team who can help you with minor to major issues and with managing your system. What’s more is that they offer next business day on-site service if necessary.

Working with the right business partner is also important. Jamlang shared that he admires Dell’s desire to look for more sustainable practices, which helped convince him to work with the tech company. Together, they are working to inspire individuals and other small businesses to pursue greener practices and serve grassroots communities at the same time.

Joining the right community

Beyond the scope of doing business, Dell also wants to help small business owners get connected with each other. This is why they created an open-access Facebook group called the Dell Entrepreneurship Network (DEN).

In this group, members are encouraged to network and collaborate. They can also get access to business news, promos, tools, programs for running their business, and even opportunities to get some advice or mentorship.

Thinking future forward

Even though life is slowly going back to normal, doing business will never be the same. The way forward is definitely to go digital. It’s the natural shift for businesses looking to stay relevant for their customers in the long term, and Dell’s desire is to make that easier for every entrepreneur.

For more information about Dell’s Business We Love campaign, you can visit https://ph.dellexperience.co/business-we-love/, or join the DEN Facebook group. – Rappler.com