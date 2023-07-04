Why choose an effervescent tablet over a pill?

Both can be in the form of a tablet, but it’s how they dissolve that’s different

You might be wondering, what’s the difference between an effervescent tablet and a pill since both products claim to do the same thing, which one should you choose? We break it down.

First, it’s important to understand the difference between them. Both can be in the form of a tablet, but it’s how they dissolve that’s different.

Effervescent tablets break up when you drop them in water. It then dissolves, with the ingredients evenly dispersed, and you can drink it like a standard beverage.1

Effervescent tablets are used for products, including:

• Prescription and over-the-counter medications

• Vitamin and mineral supplements

• Energy drinks

• Sports drinks

• Electrolyte drinks

Pills, meanwhile, are hard capsules or tablets that don’t dissolve in water. You ingest, swallow, and down them with a glass of water. From there, pills break down gradually in your stomach.

The amount of time it takes for your body to break down a pill varies.2 So, why take an effervescent tablet over a pill?

Effervescent tablets have become more popular vs. pills for many reasons, including taste, convenience, and personal preference. Here’s a look at some benefits of an effervescent tablet.3

Easy absorption

Effervescent tablets should be fully dissolved before intake. Thus, by the time it reaches the stomach, it is efficiently absorbed as it is in solution form.

Pleasant taste

They usually come in a variety of flavors and are pleasant to drink. Pills, meanwhile, are often bitter or flavorless.

Essential hydration

Taking an effervescent tablet can help increase liquid intake as it needs to be dissolved in a full glass of water. Most adults need 2-3 liters of water per day4, and that glassful already contributes to the essential daily water intake.

Ideal for people with swallowing problems

Effervescent tablets are a good option for people who struggle to swallow pills as all you need to do is let it fizz in a glass of water and drink it like a regular beverage.

The counter to ‘pill fatigue’

Pill fatigue may cause some people to stop taking their pills because of having too many to take. If the multivitamin or product you need comes in an effervescent formula, that’s one pill out of the way.

No measurement needed

Some powders need to be measured, stirred, and dissolved – which takes time. Effervescent tablets usually dissolve rapidly, without the need to measure them.

