It may be more than just stress

Filipinos are widely known for being hardworking to achieve their goals and provide for their families – sometimes exerting themselves until they feel tired and dizzy.

Imagine dealing with a heavy workload in the office and getting stuck in the traffic for hours after. It’s normal to feel exhausted and seek rest at home. But when you’re already looking a bit pale, and the pagod and hilo don’t seem to go away, is it still as normal as we think it is?

Iron Deficiency Anemia

If you continue to experience pagod, hilo, and pamumutla, it could be due to Iron Deficiency Anemia. According to Harvard Health Publishing, it can be caused by blood loss or a shortage of iron in your diet.

Iron Deficiency Anemia is one of the most widespread nutritional disorders in the world. Still, most Filipinos remain unaware of its symptoms and the serious health problems it can cause when left untreated.

So if you feel constantly tired, dizzy, and looking a bit pale lately, it might be more than just stress and fatigue. Take this Sangobion Anemia Meter quiz to find out and learn more about the risks and symptoms of Iron Deficiency Anemia.

Keeping your blood health in check is key to ensuring that your body has enough oxygen and nutrients to function properly, allowing you to feel your best and stay productive at work.

Based on this Harvard Health Publishing article, iron is a mineral that helps maintain healthy blood. Oysters, soybeans, and spinach are examples of iron-rich food you can add to your diet.

With proper diet and exercise, a regular intake of iron supplements like Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) can also help you address symptoms of Iron Deficiency Anemia.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) is an iron supplement with vitamins and minerals that can help replenish iron and increase the red blood cell levels in your body. It comes in an easy-to-swallow vanilla-scented capsules and leaves no metallic aftertaste in your mouth.

It is recommended to take one to two capsules of Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) daily during or after meals unless otherwise prescribed by your doctor.

As you brave another day at work, remember to keep your pagod, hilo, and putla levels in check with #SangobionAnemiaMeter. With proper diet and exercise plus regular intake of Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+), you can help fight Iron Deficiency Anemia and improve your blood health. This way, you can thrive through pagod moments at work and continue looking after your loved ones.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. – Rappler.com

