‘Hạ An Đường’ does not cure diabetes

‘Hạ An Đường’ is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drugs and food products

Claim: The product packaged as Vietnamese Hạ An Đường cures diabetes.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 1,900 reactions and 351,000 views on Facebook, as of writing.

No cure: According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), there is no cure yet for diabetes.

Not FDA Approved: The product known as Hạ An Đường in Vietnamese is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) list of approved drugs and food products.

Diabetes can only be managed: The US CDC says that diabetes can only be managed through interventions, like a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. Medical treatments available for diabetes – like insulin, injectables, and oral medications – only control the blood sugar and do not cure diabetes altogether.

The closest thing to a cure, according to the health website Medical News Today, is remission – when diabetes is still technically present but the body does not show signs of it.

Diabetes prevention: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), type 2 diabetes can be prevented through an active lifestyle, a healthy diet, avoiding smoking, and controlling blood pressure and lipids. However, type 1 diabetes cannot currently be prevented. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



